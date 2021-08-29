Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia firefighters finish mowing lawn of resident treated for heatstroke

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yZTg_0bg8Zhh900
Mowing yard: Richmond firefighter Evan Ackerman finishes cutting the yard of a person who suffered heat stroke while pushing a lawn mower on a hot day. (Richmond Fire Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia not only helped a person suffering from heatstroke on Saturday, but they also finished cutting his lawn.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call in the southern part of the city and found a person overheated from cutting grass in 90-plus degree temperatures, WRIC reported. The heat index was even higher, reaching triple digits.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, the television station reported.

On its Facebook page, the fire department showed photographs of Engine 22 crew member Evan Ackerman finishing the lawn-cutting job for the resident.

“Good work,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
40K+
Followers
67K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatstroke#Firefighters#The Lawn#The Resident#Wric#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hillcrest Hospital expanding morgue with temporary trailers

TULSA, Okla. — Two refrigerated trailers were spotted outside Tulsa’s Hillcrest South Hospital Friday as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. Hillcrest confirmed in a statement, “due to the increased Covid-19 rates and mortality in our community, it was necessary to expand resources and capacity. Hospitals work closely with final homes to ensure patients and families are taken care of. In this event that includes expanding the size of our morgue as a service to our partners during the latest surge.”
Connecticut StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

4 killed in Connecticut jet crash identified

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police on Friday identified two pilots and two passengers killed one day earlier when a small jet crashed into a manufacturing company production building in Farmington. The pilots were identified as Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, and William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, while the passengers were identified...
California StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy