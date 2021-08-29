Cancel
WNBA-leading Sun beat Sparks 76-61 for 8th straight victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eight straight game and 20th of the season, beating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-61 on Saturday night.

The Sun have won 13 of 14 games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Jonquel Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (20-6). Kaila Charles had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner and Briann January each added 10.

Erica Wheeler had 15 points and seven assists for the Sparks (10-16), who were without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver. Te’a Cooper added 13 points and Mia Coffey had 12.

MYSTICS 76, WINGS 75

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Shavonte Zellous hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap Washington’s second-half comeback against Dallas.

Washington was without Elena Delle Donne, who returned a week ago after missing 22 months following a pair or back surgeries. Delle Donne came out of Thursday’s game after 12 minutes as a precaution and is considered day-to-day. The Mystics also were without Tina Charles because of a left glute strain.

The Mystics (10-15) scored 57 second-half points. Cloud, who scored all 21 points in the second half, hit three 3s and scored 15 points in the third quarter to help spark the rally.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points for Dallas (11-15).

ACES 87, FEVER 71

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum added 14 and Las Vegas beat Indiana.

Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored 13 points for the Aces (19-7). Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell each scored 15 points for Indiana (5-19).

