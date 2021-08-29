FireEye vs Palo Alto Networks WildFire

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) will report the firm's fiscal fourth quarter financial results on Monday night. The report will be of key interest to me. Palo Alto is among several names that might be considered "best in breed' across the cybersecurity space. I see PANW as both a competitor and peer to two other top notch names, Crowdstrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS) . Those two, I am also long. Those other "top" names will report their respective quarters next week, and in early September.