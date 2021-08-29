Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clarita, CA

Driver Detained After Causing Two Vehicles To Flip In 14 Freeway Crash

By Rachel Matta
Santa Clarita Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was detained after causing two vehicles to flip in a Santa Clarita crash on the 14 Freeway Saturday evening, prompting a SigAlert to investigate the incident. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a three-vehicle traffic collision with persons trapped on the southbound 14 Freeway just north of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, according to Bernard Peters, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Santa Clarita, CA
Cars
Santa Clarita, CA
Traffic
City
Canyon Country, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Chp#Traffic Accident#Sigalert#Chp#The Chp Information Logs#Khts Fm#The Santa Clarita Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy