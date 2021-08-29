Driver Detained After Causing Two Vehicles To Flip In 14 Freeway Crash
A driver was detained after causing two vehicles to flip in a Santa Clarita crash on the 14 Freeway Saturday evening, prompting a SigAlert to investigate the incident. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a three-vehicle traffic collision with persons trapped on the southbound 14 Freeway just north of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, according to Bernard Peters, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.www.hometownstation.com
