FCD record: 6-9-7 (25 points - 10th in West) RSL record: 7-8-6 (27 points - 7th in West) FCD vs. RSL all-time: 20-12-10 (62 GF, 48 GA) FCD vs. RSL away: 7-11-5 (26 GF, 33 GA) Saturday's match features two clubs with similar philosophies. Both Dallas and Real Salt Lake believe in building from within by developing and playing Homegrown players. In 2019, the clubs set an MLS record when they played a combined 12 Homegrown players in one game (RSL played seven, FCD played five). Earlier this year, the clubs played to a 2-2 draw at Toyota Stadium with Franco Jara and Ryan Hollingshead finding the back of the net for Dallas.