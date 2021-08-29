Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia firefighters finish mowing lawn of resident treated for heatstroke

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGpEB_0bg8Yach00
Mowing yard: Richmond firefighter Evan Ackerman finishes cutting the yard of a person who suffered heat stroke while pushing a lawn mower on a hot day. (Richmond Fire Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia not only helped a person suffering from heatstroke on Saturday, but they also finished cutting his lawn.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call in the southern part of the city and found a person overheated from cutting grass in 90-plus degree temperatures, WRIC reported. The heat index was even higher, reaching triple digits.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, the television station reported.

On its Facebook page, the fire department showed photographs of Engine 22 crew member Evan Ackerman finishing the lawn-cutting job for the resident.

“Good work,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
73K+
Followers
63K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatstroke#Firefighters#The Lawn#The Resident#Wric#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
California StatePosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Grieving families, doctors worry about unvaccinated for holiday weekend

ATLANTA — Multiple big events are happening across the metro this Labor Day weekend as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge. College football events, “Dragon-Con,” and “Atlanta Black Pride Weekend” are some of the bigger events happening in Atlanta. Doctors worry large gatherings for the holiday could lead to an even bigger surge in cases within two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy