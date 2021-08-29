At least one person dead after a vehicle rollover

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was dead, two others hospitalized with injuries and a suspected hit-and-run driver remained at large Friday morning after a horrific three-vehicle collision in San Jose. “The suspect immediately fled on foot after the crash and a description is being worked on now as detectives are putting the pieces together,” said Officer Steve Aponte. The impact of the crash caused the victim to be thrown to the sidewalk from the Nissan he was riding in, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say that a BMW was going westbound on Santa Clara at 10th street...