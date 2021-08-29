Cancel
At least one person dead after a vehicle rollover

KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
At least one person died after a vehicle rolled over Stine Cove Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol.
Two people were in the vehicle at the time of the rollover. Roads are currently closed in the area of Sierra Way and Limestone Drive while crews are investigating.

