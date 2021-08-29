Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia firefighters finish mowing lawn of resident treated for heatstroke

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzaeQ_0bg8YDW600
Mowing yard: Richmond firefighter Evan Ackerman finishes cutting the yard of a person who suffered heat stroke while pushing a lawn mower on a hot day. (Richmond Fire Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia not only helped a person suffering from heatstroke on Saturday, but they also finished cutting his lawn.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call in the southern part of the city and found a person overheated from cutting grass in 90-plus degree temperatures, WRIC reported. The heat index was even higher, reaching triple digits.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, the television station reported.

On its Facebook page, the fire department showed photographs of Engine 22 crew member Evan Ackerman finishing the lawn-cutting job for the resident.

“Good work,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
59K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatstroke#Firefighters#The Lawn#The Resident#Wric#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EconomyPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Horse farm owner uses water trough as makeshift boat after flooding

TIVERTON, R.I. — The owner of a Rhode Island horse farm decided to make the most of flooded conditions and used a water trough as a makeshift boat. “I was floating on the grass,” owner Mary Charette told WJAR. “It was just kind of funny. We have never seen it overflow like this. We couldn’t turn the horses out today, so I said, ‘We might as well laugh about it.’”
Iowa StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Iowa parents of disabled kids sue over mask ban

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Parents of disabled students have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to strike down Iowa’s law banning schools from requiring masks, arguing it endangers their health and denies equal access to education. The lawsuit is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and disability rights organizations. Coronavirus...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Some companies are giving employees a mental health break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week, Nike closed its corporate offices to give employees a mental health break, and they’re not the only company giving their employees a break. McAlister’s Deli usually closes at 9:00 p.m, but they’re closing at 5:00 p.m. to give employees much-needed rest this week. It’s a move many hope other companies will follow.
California StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy