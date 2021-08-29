Another Slightly Eastward Nudge as Hurricane Ida Approaches Louisiana Coast

Hurricane Ida, Facebook via Rob Perillo KATC Chief Meteorologist

Hurricane Ida continues its slight eastward nudge on Saturday as the powerful Category 2 storm spends its final night in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall near the Lafourche/Terrebone line in Louisiana Sunday afternoon or evening.

As of the 10 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center , Ida continues to pack 105 mph winds with gusts of 125 mph.

Track nudges slightly eastward again…Better for Acadiana…Hurricane conditions becoming more likely into… Posted by Rob Perillo Chief Meteorologist KATC on Saturday, August 28, 2021

As KATC Chief Meteorologist Rob Perillo points out, this is better news for Acadiana, especially coupled with the slight nudge east that the 4 PM Advisory revealed.

The National Weather Service displayed the improved numbers, which are broken down parish by parish below in four different categories – Wind, Storm Surge, Rainfall Totals, and Tornado Threat.

Here is the latest parish by parish and county by county breakdown of expected impacts across the region based on the… Posted by US National Weather Service Lake Charles Louisiana on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Of course, these nudges east mean hurricane conditions are becoming more likely into New Orleans .

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River * Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Cameron Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana * Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border

While Ida is currently heading northwest from the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast, it is expected to make a northern turn on Sunday, then make a northeastern turn on Sunday evening.