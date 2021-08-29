Cancel
2 Florida Highway patrol members lose battle to COVID-19

Friends and colleagues among Florida's Highway Patrol and Department of Highway Safety are mourning the loss of two men who died recently.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernest "Ernie" Brown both died from COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes and Florida Highway Patrol Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson released the following statement.

"Today, the Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is deeply saddened and collectively heartbroken as we mourn the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown. Trooper Hryc and Investigator Brown were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol, selflessly serving and protecting the residents of Florida for more than 17 and 30 years, respectively. Please keep their families and team members in your thoughts and prayers."

Hryc served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 17 years, officials say. Prior to joining FHP, Hryc began his career in law enforcement with the Dade City Police Department.

Brown served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 30 years. Before becoming a member of FHP, his career in law enforcement began with the Bushnell Police Department and was a member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles officials did not say when the two contracted the virus.

