It didn’t take long for Brush football to earn its first ‘W’ of the 2021 season. The Beetdiggers, who won just one game through four tries during the 2020 season, wasted no time in putting a beating on visiting George Washington on Friday, Aug. 27. They put up 13 points in the first quarter and 14 in the next. By halftime, the Patriots only managed a lone touchdown as Brush held the 20-point advantage at 27-7.