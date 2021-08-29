Trailer Equipment Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | CIMC, Stoughton, Great Dane, Wabash National, Krone, Schmitz Cargobull, Welton, Utility Trailer, etc.

The CEA (Construction Equipment Association) reports strong sales in the UK for construction equipment continued in July 2021. According to CEA, retail sales of construction and earthmoving equipment were 31% above the levels seen in the same month last year when sales were still recovering from the impact of the first lockdown. As a result, sales in the first 7 months of 2021 were 66% up on 2020 levels, reaching over 22,000 units. Sales are still remaining ahead of 2019 levels so far this year, illustrating the underlying strength of the market, despite ongoing concerns about supply chain constraints for components and parts.