Unruly Passenger In Miami Causes Friday Night Disruption

By Jay Singh
simpleflying.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night was a rough night at Miami International Airport (MIA) for some passengers and airport personnel. An unruly passenger caused a disturbance at gate D23 that turned from a very vocal outburst to a physical one. Bringing widespread condemnation from industry leaders, police officers assisted on the scene with taming the situation. However, reports of unruly passengers are still at some of their highest levels in recent history, and this latest example shows that unruly passengers are still out there.

