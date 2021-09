Thomas Magnum won't be lonely for long. Black Lightning star Chantal Thuy has been cast in Season 4 of CBS' hit action drama series Magnum P.I. Thuy is slated to take on the role of Lia Kaleo, Magnum's new love interest. As fans will recall, Season 3 teased a potential romance between Magnum and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and while Magnum confessed to friends that he and Juliet may be "more" than friends, any potential romance between them was squashed when she left to accompany her beau Ethan on his six-month Doctors Without Borders gig in Kenya. In her absence, Magnum has apparently found a new love.