Hurricane Local Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas **DANGEROUS IDA APPROACHING THE LOUISIANA COASTLINE** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, East Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Rapides, and St. Landry - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Upper St. Martin - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion * STORM INFORMATION: - About 170 miles southeast of Morgan City LA or about 280 miles east-southeast of Cameron LA - 28.0N 89.1W - Storm Intensity 140 mph - Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Major Hurricane Ida continues to approach the Louisiana coastline. The storm will maintain a general northwestward motion for the next several hours, which will bring the center ashore around lunchtime today. Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi through Monday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across Lower Acadiana. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across the Atchafalaya Basin. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts across Vermilion and Atchafalaya Bays. Potential impacts in this area include: - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across coastal Vermilion Parish. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal Cameron Parish. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across Lower Acadiana. Potential impacts include: - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible limited to extensive impacts across South-Central and East-Central Louisiana. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across South-Central and East-Central Louisiana. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA around 11 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.