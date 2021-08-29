Cancel
Amherst County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Rockbridge by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia North central Amherst County in central Virginia * Until 1245 AM EDT. * At 1144 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montebello to near Goshen, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockbridge Baths Cornwall Fairfield Brownsburg and Vesuvius. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

