Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmet County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive your vehicle through ponded water or flooded roadways. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas Strong Thunderstorms will Impact Portions of Emmet, Northern Pocahontas, Western Kossuth and Palo Alto Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Trimont to near Greenville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could cause minor tree damage and blow around unsecured objects. Brief heavy rainfall is also associated with these storms. Up to 1 to 1.5 inches of rain may fall in an hour or two resulting in ponding of water and reduction in visibility making travel hazardous. Strong thunderstorms will be near Silver Lake around 1055 PM CDT. Rush Lake around 1100 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pocahontas County, IA
City
Palo, IA
City
Pocahontas, IA
County
Emmet County, IA
County
Kossuth County, IA
County
Palo Alto County, IA
City
Greenville, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Trimont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy