Special Weather Statement issued for Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive your vehicle through ponded water or flooded roadways. Target Area: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas Strong Thunderstorms will Impact Portions of Emmet, Northern Pocahontas, Western Kossuth and Palo Alto Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Trimont to near Greenville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could cause minor tree damage and blow around unsecured objects. Brief heavy rainfall is also associated with these storms. Up to 1 to 1.5 inches of rain may fall in an hour or two resulting in ponding of water and reduction in visibility making travel hazardous. Strong thunderstorms will be near Silver Lake around 1055 PM CDT. Rush Lake around 1100 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH