Brown County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Minnesota.

alerts.weather.gov

