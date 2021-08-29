Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockbridge County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Rockbridge by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockbridge FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY At 130 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockbridge Baths... Brownsburg Vesuvius This includes the following streams and drainages Maury River, Moffatts Creek, Little Calfpasture River, Hays Creek, South River, Pisgah Branch, Poor Creek, Big Marys Creek and Cedar Grove Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rockbridge County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Rockbridge Baths, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mudslides#Flood Advisory#Rockbridge Flood Advisory#Doppler#Brownsburg Vesuvius#Big Marys Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy