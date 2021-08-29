Cancel
LETTER: State of Nebraska sinks to new low with ad

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond irresponsible! Borders on criminal! Instead of protecting citizens, the state of Nebraska released an ad for hiring nursing professional. A $5,000 hiring bonus AND bragging that "NO COVID VACCINTATION" required to work at the Veterans homes, the Beatrice State Developmental Center, which houses people with developmental and physical disabilities-state run psychiatric hospitals, facilities for juvenile offenders, and the prisons.

