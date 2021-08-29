Kim Kardashian Might Call off Divorce From Kanye West

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have supposedly been dating for over a year now, but not everyone is happy for them. Well, it’s mainly one person who isn’t: Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. She actually has some serious animosity toward the Kardashians that stems from alleged cheating between Kim and Barker back in the day. Despite the very public trashing of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker are reportedly still going strong. But in a strange twist of circumstances, Moakler apparently called it quits with her own boyfriend of late.