Kim Kardashian Might Call off Divorce From Kanye West
Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West working towards reconciliation? While the couple is in the midst of a divorce, Kardashian's appearance in a wedding gown during West's latest (and most controversial) Donda listening party even, there are conflicting reports over whether or not the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will continue on the path to divorce. TMZ reports that they've been spending a lot of time together in private and that they are "working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship."popculture.com
