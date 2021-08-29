Showers ending tonight as skies turn partly cloudy and muggy

Another weekend means more scattered storms around New Mexico. It’s been this way for much of the summer thanks to a stronger monsoon pattern this year. That continues through Sunday with scattered storms once again beginning in the afternoon. Rio Rancho, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari all received some heavier rain Saturday evening with the big winner bein Tucumcari. They received anywhere from 2-3″ of rain. Any leftover showers continue to weaken and end tonight as skies turn mostly to partly cloudy. O.