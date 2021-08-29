Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia firefighters finish mowing lawn of resident treated for heatstroke

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dgb5V_0bg8TxV700
Mowing yard: Richmond firefighter Evan Ackerman finishes cutting the yard of a person who suffered heat stroke while pushing a lawn mower on a hot day. (Richmond Fire Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia not only helped a person suffering from heatstroke on Saturday, but they also finished cutting his lawn.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call in the southern part of the city and found a person overheated from cutting grass in 90-plus degree temperatures, WRIC reported. The heat index was even higher, reaching triple digits.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, the television station reported.

On its Facebook page, the fire department showed photographs of Engine 22 crew member Evan Ackerman finishing the lawn-cutting job for the resident.

“Good work,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatstroke#Firefighters#The Lawn#The Resident#Wric#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Auburn, MEPosted by
WDBO

Landlord finds 19 tarantulas, 1 python left behind by tenant

AUBURN, Maine — (AP) — A Maine landlord arranged for the rescue of 15 tarantulas and one python that had been left behind by a tenant. Animal rescuer Drew Desjardins was called to the apartment Wednesday in Auburn, the Sun Journal reported. He found that four of 19 tarantulas had...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Florida man puts fake bomb on porch to fight eviction attempt

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man resorted to an explosive decision to ward off an eviction notice. Fortunately, he was bluffing. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who was not identified, taped a fake bomb to his porch Wednesday morning. The bomb, which was determined...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WDBO

Louisiana investigating deaths of Ida nursing home evacuees

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where four residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid faced criticism after a prior evacuation-related death two decades ago. He faces new calls for his nursing home licenses to be revoked.
Connecticut StatePosted by
WDBO

4 killed in Connecticut jet crash identified

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police on Friday identified two pilots and two passengers killed one day earlier when a small jet crashed into a manufacturing company production building in Farmington. The pilots were identified as Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury, and William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, while the passengers were identified...
California StatePosted by
WDBO

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WDBO

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Boise, IDPosted by
WDBO

US to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires burn year-round

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers have started shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season as climate change has made the American West warmer and drier. The crews also could remove brush and other hazardous fuels when not battling blazes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy