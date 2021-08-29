Cancel
CSL Quick Six: NASCAR playoffs, Deshaun Watson and CFB

 6 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – August 28, 2021, CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart and Wes Bryant. College Football began today but all teams will be in action next Saturday. What game are you most looking forward to watching on September 4?. Who will be the first NASCAR driver to win...

NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson wants trade to Miami, but will accept Carolina

Even as his legal status has parked a dark cloud over his 2021 playing status and possibly beyond, Deshaun Watson believes he’ll be traded before the regular-season begins in two weeks and hopes that trade will be to the Miami Dolphins, a source close to the player said Saturday. Watson,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans reveal their plans for Deshaun Watson in 2021

The Houston Texans are planning to keep Deshaun Watson on their 53-man roster for the 2021 season even if he’ll be inactive every week. The lack of resolution in the Deshaun Watson saga has the Houston Texans looking ahead to some roster management decisions for the 2021 season. What’s the...
NFLNew York Post

NFL releases painfully awkward video celebrating Deshaun Watson

The NFL awkwardly alluded to Deshaun Watson’s sexual assault allegations during a video celebrating the quarterback’s status as of one of the league’s top players. Watson, who is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from massage therapists alleging sexual assault, was voted No. 18 on the league’s annual Top 100 Players list as voted on by the players.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Might Be 1 Surprising Holdup In A Deshaun Watson Trade

The Houston Texans are reportedly on the verge of trading Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins. But a third party could be holding up the deal from going through. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Texans general manager Nick Caserio may not want to make a trade...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson rumors will not end

The Miami Dolphins and their apparent love affair for Deshaun Watson just don’t seem to be going away and now a new rumor is circulating. According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com, I know, the Dolphins and the Panthers are the likely landing spot for the near-elite QB and a move is coming in days. Florio cites “Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions” which means that it is probably just speculation.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There’s Growing Talk Of A Blockbuster Deshaun Watson Trade

There’s been growing talk of a blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade heading into the start of the 2021 regular season. Watson, an All-Pro quarterback, wants out of Houston. However, the Texans quarterback’s legal situation is complicating things. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. It remains to be seen what will happen in that department.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Deshaun Watson could play entire 2021 season

Deshaun Watson is under criminal investigation after several women accused him of sexual assault, and that has left his NFL status up in the air. Many expected him to either be suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list by now, but Watson continues to prepare for the regular season. Is it possible he could remain eligible the entire year?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Twitter reacts to news of Dolphins’ interest in Deshaun Watson

Reports are swirling regarding the Miami Dolphins and their interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Twitter is losing its mind. Deshaun Watson might be on the move. Early on Saturday morning, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported some around the league believed the Carolina Panthers or Miami Dolphins...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Texans reporter believes Deshaun Watson will be a healthy scratch if he’s not suspended

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports raised eyebrows last week when he suggested Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid the commissioner’s exempt list all season despite 22 accusers coming forward with allegations of sexual assault. Already the subject of civil litigation, Watson is also being investigated by Houston and Harris County Police, though, to this point, no charges have been filed. Watson, who expressed his desire to be traded before his misconduct allegations went public, has been present throughout training camp, but has practiced sparingly, leading team reporter Aaron Reiss of The Athletic to believe he’ll be a healthy scratch when the Texans open their season September 12th against Jacksonville.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Asking Price For Deshaun Watson

Trade rumors for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continue to swirl. Over the weekend, multiple reports surfaced, indicating that the Texans are starting to push more for a trade involving their star quarterback. “Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that...
NFLfantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson is not the starter for the Texans, and thus not worth drafting.

Deshaun Watson won't begin the season as the starting QB in Houston - that honor belongs to Tyrod Taylor. You can safely leave him on the waiver wire. Watson is projected to earn 9.4 of his 64 fantasy points by rushing. While running is in his wheelhouse, it isn't really key to his fantasy value. Projected for a 1.7 touchdown-to-interception ratio, Watson is not the safest QB to run out each week.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Deshaun Watson awkwardly lands in NFL top 100 list

Deshaun Watson was voted by his peers into the top 20 of the NFL’s Top 100 players list. After a season and offseason to forget, Deshaun Watson’s peers have chosen him as the league’s 18th-best player. Yes, for once this is not negative news about the Texans best-ever quarterback. But it may just be awkward. Deshaun Watson’s production from that terrible 4-12 season brought him some eye-popping numbers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson’s NFL Top 100 Video Goes Viral

The NFL has finalized its list of the top 100 players in the league heading into the 2021 regular season. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came in at No. 18. The video that coincided with Watson’s top 100 ranking has gone viral on social media. “Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson...
NFLHouston Press

Deshaun Watson Named 18th Best Player in NFL Top 100

As we outlined last week, somewhat depressingly, the reveal of the NFL's annual list of Top 100 players, as voted on by the players themselves, is not quite as much fun nor met with as much anticipation here in Houston because of the talent drain executed by Bill O'Brien in his time as GM here. O'Brien seemed to be allergic to talented players, and had an addiction for undersized, under-gifted young men with compelling backstories.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Mailbag: Are Texans setting precedent with handling of Deshaun Watson?

We’re one week closer to the start of the regular season and the Texans’ first game against Jacksonville. I don’t have high hopes for this team. I picked them to finish 5-12 in the Chronicle’s Sunday football section. I don’t think they’re going to be as bad as most predict as long as Tyrod Taylor stays healthy.

