‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe Detailed How Owen’s Experience with 9/11 Pushes Him in Texas

By Samantha Whidden
 6 days ago
While sharing details about his 9-1-1: Lone Star character Owen, Rob Lowe opened up about how Owen’s 9/11 experience effectively pushed him in Texas. Following 9-1-1: Lone Star’s season finale episode, Lowe stated to The Wrap that as the season ends, everyone in the 126 is not only scattered at different firehouses but it’s officially been revealed that they will not be returning to 126 after all. Lowe said that this whole situation was caused by Owen’s frenemy, Billy.

