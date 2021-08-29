‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe Detailed How Owen’s Experience with 9/11 Pushes Him in Texas

He went from diving to sculpting, with acting in between. Leave It to Beaver was not just about the Beaver. Sure, the youngest Cleaver has his name in the title, but big brother Wally was just as important a character. Teenager Tony Dow became an overnight idol thanks to his role as Wally. Hundreds of fan letters poured in weekly, often in pink stationery, sometimes scented. He was one of the first true teen idols of television.