Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Reach Out to Fans After Their Concerts Face Extensive Weather Delays

Country music superstar Dierks Bentley announced earlier today (Saturday) that his upcoming live concert in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, would have to be rescheduled. Dierks Bentley was supposed to hit the Lake Tahoe stage on Sunday afternoon, but Mother Nature has other plans. Wildfires wreaking havoc in the area will mean a performance postponement for the popular country artist. Bentley made the announcement on Saturday via his social media pages. He profusely apologized to his robust fan base and assured them the concert will go on at a later date and time. He said that if fans are unable to attend the rescheduled concert, they will be eligible to receive a refund. No musical act ever wants to cancel a live performance but with wildfire still blazing in the west, Dierks Bentley had little choice. He said he is just as disappointed as fans that the concert will now face a delay. He addressed Stateline, Nevada in his Instagram post.