Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Reach Out to Fans After Their Concerts Face Extensive Weather Delays

By Taylor Cunningham
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett are both having some weather-related issues at their concerts tonight. The two are playing on opposite ends of the country, but storms have been threatening both of the country crooner’s shows. Thomas Rhett took to Twitter to assure his fans that his band will play—eventually....

Comments / 1

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

