Josh Allen looks sharp as the Bills approach the NFL 2021 regular-season opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is coming off his best season yet, and after finishing second in NFL MVP voting last year, the sky is the limit for 2021-22. His numbers have greatly improved in nearly every category except one. Allen’s rushing totals have gone down each season, and after rushing for 631 yards in his rookie season, he accrued just 421 yards in 2020. His total sits at 475.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook, which means they expect a minor uptick in his rushing output this even if his seasonal trend goes against this ideology.