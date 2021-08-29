Cancel
NFL

Josh Allen looks sharp as the Bills approach the NFL 2021 regular-season opener

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel Sanders watched with bewildered amusement as Josh Allen fired bullet after bullet to open the Buffalo Bills’ preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. Allen kicked off the opening drive with a modest one-yard completion to running back Devin Singletary. Next came a pass to Cole Beasley for six yards. Bing. A strike to Gabriel Davis along the right side for a first down. Bing. Another six-yard completion, this time to tight end Dawson Knox.

