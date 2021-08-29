Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'As Far As I Can Walk' Review: A Ghanaian Refugee Couple's Paths Diverge in a Moving Serbian Drama

By Guy Lodge
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent horrors in Afghanistan have once more exposed the callousness with which too many residents of Europe and the U.S. speak of refugees, whereby displaced human lives become numbers, coldly counted and ranked on a long list of national priorities: not people to be saved, but problems to be solved. If there’s room for them at all, that’s all the reward one dare ask for. To bring up other human needs, of emotional or intellectual fulfilment beyond a roof to sleep under, is to be ungracious in the eyes of the media and the privileged public.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxim Khalil
Person
Franco Nero
Person
Radu Jude
Person
Ethan Hawke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbian#Refugees#Ghanaian#France#Transcendentalism Project#Syrian#Hungarian#European#Croatian#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Moviescineuropa.org

As Far as I Can Walk

Serbian director Stefan Arsenijević, who broke out internationally in 2003 by winning the Golden Bear for his short (A)Torsion, which he followed up with the 2008 Berlinale Panorama title Love and Other Crimes. [. +. ]. , is back after a long hiatus with a new feature, As Far as...
Worldcineuropa.org

Stefan Arsenijević • Director of As Far as I Can Walk

Strahinja (Ibrahim Koma) and his wife, Ababuo (Nancy Mensah-Offei), left Ghana with hopes of a better future. Now, stranded in Serbia, only aspiring footballer Strahinja seems to have a chance at a career. But then Ababuo disappears. We talked to Serbian director Stefan Arsenijević about his Karlovy Vary competition title As Far as I Can Walk.
MoviesNew Haven Register

'As Far as I Can Walk' Takes Top Prize at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Migration drama “As Far as I Can Walk,” directed by Stefan Arsenijevic, won the top prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival on Saturday, commended by the critics for its nuanced portrayal of the realities of refugees’ lives. The joint Serbia/France/Luxembourg/Bulgaria/Lithuania production, starring Ibrahim Koma and Nancy Mensah-Offei...
Moviesfilmneweurope.com

FNE at KVIFF 2021: Prize Winners: As Far As I Can Walk

KARLOVY VARY: As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania) directed by Stefan Arsenijević won the Crystal Globe Grand Prix, also scooping the prizes for Best Actor and a Special Mention for Best Cinematography at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, held from 20 to 28 August 2021 in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Karlovy Vary Winners: ‘As Far As I Can Walk’ Takes Grand Prix Crystal Globe

The 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival came to a close today with the awarding of its various prizes. The Grand Prix Crystal Globe, the event’s main prize, went to Stefan Arsenijević’s As Far as I Can Walk. The award comes with a $25,000 grant split between the director and producer. The film also picked up the Best Actor award for star Ibrahim Koma. As Far as I Can Walk follows Strahinja and his wife Ababuo, who left Ghana with a dream of a better life in Europe. Instead of reaching the western part of the continent, they were deported back to...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Photographymarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Sharbat Gula, the Afghan girl who starred in one of the iconic covers of National Geographic?

In 1984, photographer Steve McCurry photographed the entire drama of the refugees living in the Peshawar camp in Pakistan. This complex work is remembered by a photograph: that of Sharbat Gula, an Afghan girl, orphan, who became a symbol of refugees in 1985 when the magazine National Geographic made her an icon of his publications and in one of the great images of the twentieth century.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
WorldBBC

Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help

A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids". The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover. Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be...
Internettheohiostar.com

Mother of Slain Marine Suspended from Facebook, Instagram After Criticizing Joe Biden

The mother of a U.S. Marine who died during the ISIS-affiliated attack on Kabul’s airport has been suspended from Facebook and its subsidiary, Instagram. “Shana Chappell, mother of Marine Kareem Nikoui who was killed in Kabul, had her FB and Instagram accounts suspended for posts she made about her son and her feelings about the President and Vice President,” Lynn Afendoulis, former Michigan State Representative, said on Facebook. “This is horrifying. Her son GAVE HIS LIFE FOR OUR COUNTRY. She can say what she wants. Her FB account is back up. For now. God be with her.”
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy