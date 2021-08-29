Union for New York State corrections officers plans to take legal action against the state for vaccine mandate
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association released a memo stating they plan to take legal action against the state for mandating the vaccine. The memo explains that while understanding the want for safe working conditions, the state failed to include the union in making a decision that changes the terms and conditions of correctional officers employment.www.fingerlakes1.com
