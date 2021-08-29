Multiple players fill stat sheet in Alcoa's rout of Gatlinburg-Pittman
Multiple Tornadoes showed out in Alcoa’s 56-7 region-opening win over Gatlinburg-Pittman, with strong performances transcending offense, defense and special teams. There was Tornado sophomore Elijah Cannon, who amassed 104 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. His scores, Alcoa touchdowns seven and eight, were both on the opening plays of a drive, a common theme of Week 2’s win against the visiting Highlanders.www.thedailytimes.com
Comments / 0