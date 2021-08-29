Gem of a show: Greenback Museum adds jewelry sale to annual quilt show

The Greenback Heritage Museum is resuming its annual quilt show after an unanticipated hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 with an additional event: a sale of jewelry from the estate of the late Betty Carroll, who died in 2018. Funds raised from the jewelry sale will benefit the Betty Carroll Memorial Fund, which was established to raise funds for a project dear to Carroll’s heart: the Hardware Building Restoration Project, an expansion of the Greenback Heritage Museum into the adjoining building in downtown Greenback.