Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

JOE BLACK: Prevention is in the preparation

By Joe Black joeblackdpt@gmail.com
Daily Times
 6 days ago

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”. That quote is attributed to Benjamin Franklin, but I wasn’t there so I can’t verify it. But it is definitely true today. So, what can you do to prevent injuries? First, let’s break injuries down into two parts, acute and...

www.thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Joe Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injury Prevention#The Preparation#Critique#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
CancerMother Jones

There’s No Proof Sunscreen Prevents Cancer in Black People. Why Do Doctors Keep Pushing It?

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In May 2019, the University of Texas dermatologist Adewole Adamson published an opinion piece in the Washington Post debunking recommendations that Black people should wear sunscreen to prevent skin cancer. “Many dermatology and skin-cancer-focused organizations (a few of which I’m a member) promote the public health message of sunscreen use to reduce melanoma risk among black patients,” he wrote. “But this message is not supported by evidence. There exists no study that demonstrates sunscreen reduces skin cancer risk in black people. Period.”
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Sciencearcamax.com

Anti-Vaxxers Get COVID-19: Serves Them Right

Bless me, Father, for I have sinned. I entertained bad thoughts about other people. Not only that, I wished bad things would happen to them, and rejoiced when it did. I know it’s wrong, but I can’t help myself. No doubt, you’ve heard about some of the people I’m talking...
WeatherWPTV

How To Prevent Heat Rash

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You might associate heat rash with babies, but it affects adults too. Also known...
Public HealthNews Break

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be. The report released by the CDC on August 27 indicates that...
Healthspring.org.uk

A Worrying Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Over half the people in the study had a vitamin B12 deficiency. Depression and lethargy can be signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency, research finds. Vitamin B12 deficiency is easy to rectify with supplements or by dietary changes. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to...
Diseases & Treatmentsfox16.com

Can kidney stones be prevented?

(Baptist Health) – Every year, kidney stones send more than a half million people to emergency department. But you can take certain steps to help keep stones from forming. See if you know the facts with this quiz. True or false: Drinking plenty of water is one of the best...
Knoxville, TNDaily Times

JOE BLACK: Roll down the window, anything helps

His hand-written sign on a piece of cardboard read “Anything helps.” He was standing on the corner not on a city street but out in the county, at what is probably our most rural red light. I had seen him there before, but he was facing the opposite direction that...
Mental HealthIndependent Record

Help prevent suicide

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is "Together, we can help #StopSuicide." When I lived in Missoula, I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy