Los Angeles Lakers: The Kevin Love to LA dreams are dead
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 30: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0