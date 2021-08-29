Travis Cozart flashes potential late for William Blount

Not much went right for William Blount in its 40-7 loss to Karns on Friday, but in the final minutes it did get a glimpse at its future. Running back Travis Cozart took over in the backfield for the Governors’ final possession and immediately ripped off a 15-yard run on the first varsity carry of his career. The freshman also added a 14-yard scamper on his third touch of the series. Cozart logged 25 of William Blount’s 62 rushing yards on five carries, and it could have been more if not for freshman mistakes that led to negative plays on his final two runs while trying to score a garbage time touchdown.