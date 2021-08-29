Cancel
Former Washington State receiver River Cracraft signs with 49ers

By Staff Report
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer mainstay Washington State wide receiver River Cracraft signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. Cracraft, a four-year starter for the Cougars from 2013-16, had inked a one-year extension with the Niners in February before being waived Aug. 24. He appeared in San Francisco’s first preseason...

