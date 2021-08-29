Cancel
The Latest: Japan aims for full vaccinations by this fall

By The Associated Press
Courier News
 6 days ago

TOKYO — Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, promised Sunday a timely administering of booster shots for the coronavirus, as the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November. He said Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will arrive early next year, in...

