Hurricane Ida Developed Into a 'Dangerous, Catastrophic' Cat 4 Storm Overnight

New York subway stations were submerged in water and streets transformed into rivers as record-breaking rain and flash flooding hit the city on Wednesday night.In nearby New Jersey and Pennsylvania, tornadoes tore past houses as the remains of the devastating Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc across the US East Coast.At least 45 people are confirmed to have died across New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania. New York Gov Kathy Hochul spoke to CNN this morning and said: “There’s going to be a massive cleanup. I would urge people to stay home, check on your neighbors, make sure they’re OK.”At...