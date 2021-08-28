Hurricane Preparedness at the Peak of the Season

As we enter the peak of hurricane season, I remember the last time we had hurricane force winds was in 2017. It was Hurricane Irma. I remember vividly that I had moved to my daughter’s house, in an area called Shenandoah, which has a lot of trees – and therefore prone to have power outages. (I should have stayed in my Brickell condo, where power is provided via underground cables; but duty called and I wanted to help with the household containing the most numerous of my grandchildren, including one with special needs.)