Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyons, IL

Lyons Brothers Arrested After They Say Mother, Sister Were Buried In Backyard

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyons police, fire and rescue crews, and archaeologists began excavating on Saturday morning and found two bodies found buried in separate containers that were buried just about a foot below the ground. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Lyons, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lyons, IL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Police#Lyons Brothers Arrested#Cbs 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Lyons, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Brothers who allegedly said they buried mother, sister, are taken into custody after containers possibly holding human remains are found in Lyons back yard

Investigators found containers possibly holding human remains in a Lyons yard Saturday, police said, after two brothers told police they had buried the bodies of their mother and sister in the back yard of their home. The brothers were taken into custody Saturday afternoon following the discovery, police said, and charges were pending. Investigators would work to verify the identities of any ...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Man Dies After Federal Boulevard Disturbance, Juvenile Arrested

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has died following a disturbance on Federal Boulevard Thursday night. Denver police said they have a juvenile under arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder. It happened on the 2300 block of Federal Boulevard at 10:48 p.m., close to Jefferson Park. The man died after being taken to the hospital. So far police haven’t said what led up to the disturbance, or how exactly the man was killed. Authorities so far haven’t released the identity of the man, and they are withholding the suspect’s name due to that person’s age.
Lyons, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Police release brothers taken into custody after remains found at Lyons home

LYONS, Ill. — Two brothers who admitted to police that they buried their mother and sister in the backyard of their Lyons home were released from police custody on Monday. Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion said the brothers, Michael Lelko, 45, and John Lelko, 41, face potential felony charges for the illegal burying of the two bodies. However, both were released following a 48-hour custody hold in agreement with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
Thomasville, NCgreensboro.com

Police: Injured 11-year-old called 911 after she and mother were stabbed by her brother. Warrant details violent attack in Thomasville.

A Thomasville teenager who is accused of trying to kill his mother stabbed the woman multiple times in her neck, back and chest, court records allege. Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Irene Street is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12, according to an arrest warrant.
Aurora, COKDVR.com

15-year-old shot in Aurora, suspects at large

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday night on South Racine Street. According to the Aurora Police Department, it happened in the 300 block of South Racine Street around 6 p.m. Police said a group of unknown males approached the teen...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police: Man Seriously Injured After Shot 8 Times In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of North Fallon Street. Police found the 29-year-old man shot eight times. He’s in critical condition. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Bell Gardens, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Suspect Arrested After Hidden Cameras Found In Bell Gardens Church Restrooms

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with hidden cameras which were discovered in women’s restrooms of a Bell Gardens church last weekend. Stephen Ramirez, a parishioner at L.A. Pentecostals Church, located at 8300 Eastern Ave., has been arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and lewd conduct, according to Bell Gardens police. On Aug. 29, staff of L.A. Pentecostals discovered the cameras inside a women’s restroom and immediately contacted police. After filing a police report, church staff, working with investigators, determined that Ramirez was the culprit and convinced him to surrender, police said. They escorted him to Bell Gardens police headquarters two days later. The cameras were found in two women’s restrooms at the church. Footage reviewed by detectives showed video of children and women, police said. Anyone with information on the case should call detectives at 562-806-7619.
Illinois StateDerrick

Containers found; Illinois man says he buried mom, sister

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago, an official said. “They did find one container and they believe a corpse is...
cbslocal.com

Palo Alto Man Arrested After Shooting Child at School with Air Rifle

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 62-year-old Palo Alto man was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot a child on a school campus with a BB fired from an air rifle, according to police. Palo Alto police said that Friday, September 3, at about 12:28 p.m., the police dispatch center...
Lyons, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Backyard burial case: Brothers from Lyons released without charges, death investigation probe ongoing

Two brothers from Lyons who were arrested over the weekend after allegedly telling police they buried their mother and sister in their backyard were released without charges Monday, according to a Lyons police spokesman. But that doesn’t mean their legal woes are behind them, said Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons. “It’s awkward because it’s a little up in the air, but they’re ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy