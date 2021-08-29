Cancel
Superior, WI

Prep report: Kidd’s four goals lead Spartans past Bluejackets

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior senior Jakob Kidd scored four goals to lead the Spartans to an 8-1 Lake Superior Conference victory over Hibbing in high school boys soccer Saturday in Hibbing. Ethan DeFoe and Jeffrey Olson both added a pair of goals while Kidd also had an assist. Kidd, a Wisconsin-Superior recruit, now has 10 goals and three assists in just two matches after tying his own school record with six goals in an 8-1 season-opening victory Tuesday at Menomonie. Kidd’s 23 points give him an early 10-point lead among Wisconsin boys soccer scoring leaders.

