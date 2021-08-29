Cancel
UFC 268 fight card: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2, Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 to headline event

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of championship rematches headline the UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden. On Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 broadcast, it was officially confirmed that Kamaru Usman will defend his welterweight title in a rematch against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 on Nov. 6 in New York. A strawweight championship rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili was also announced as the card’s co-main event.

www.mmafighting.com

