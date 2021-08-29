Cancel
Bears TE Jesper Horsted makes crazy one-handed catch for his third TD of the night

By Matt Clapp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTight end Jesper Horsted is fighting for a spot on the Chicago Bears’ 53-man roster, and he certainly made a statement with his performance in the team’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. Horsted, 24, reeled in five receptions for 104 yards (20.8 AVG) and three touchdowns....

