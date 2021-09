In celebration of the fortieth anniversary of Robert Redford's Sundance Institute, they have asked us to share some of our own memories about the Institute and the Festival. We are presenting a special edition of Thumbnails detailing its evolution as reported by my late husband, Roger Ebert. I also share one particular one of my own, when I served on the Jury. It is a fascinating time capsule that shows how vital Sundance has been to the art form of cinema throughout the past four decades. Thank you, Robert Redford, Michelle Satter, and everyone else who has made Sundance a shining beacon of independent artistry. — Chaz Ebert.