Royals defeat the Mariners

Little Apple Post
 6 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fourth straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners’ postseason aspirations.

