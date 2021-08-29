Cancel
Marin County, CA

Marin project aims to curb youth substance abuse

By Keri Brenner
Marin Independent Journal
Cover picture for the articleMarin parents who worry their children are at risk for substance abuse have a new set of online and printed tools to help. “Let’s Talk” is the name of the project by a coalition of five Marin health, education and youth organizations. It offers booklets in English and Spanish for high school and middle school families; a series of six free monthly parent discussion groups starting Oct. 6; and local and national resources to get more support.

