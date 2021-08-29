Marin project aims to curb youth substance abuse
Marin parents who worry their children are at risk for substance abuse have a new set of online and printed tools to help. “Let’s Talk” is the name of the project by a coalition of five Marin health, education and youth organizations. It offers booklets in English and Spanish for high school and middle school families; a series of six free monthly parent discussion groups starting Oct. 6; and local and national resources to get more support.www.marinij.com
