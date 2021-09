Outside of his starring role on Gold Rush, mine boss and millionaire Parker Schnabel is a busy man. When he’s not on the show, Schnabel is likely working behind the scenes to secure new territories and permits as well as keeping up with his personal life. With so many responsibilities and duties for the 27-year-old, his appearance on the popular reality series has been spotty. Since starting his gold mining career as a teenager, Schnabel has won the hearts of fans as a mining prodigy. Now that other stars have more screentime, fans worry their favorite mine boss is slowly exiting the show.