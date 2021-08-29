Cancel
Portage County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Portage by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 11:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Portage .Additional heavy rainfall over already saturated ground will lead to minor flooding across Wood, Portate, and Waupaca counties overnight. The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Portage County in central Wisconsin Wood County in central Wisconsin Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Marshfield, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Amherst, Pittsville, Fremont, Embarrass, Lake Wazeecha, Hartman Creek State Park, Chain O` Lakes-King, Babcock, Plover, Stockton, Nekoosa, Weyauwega and Port Edwards. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

