Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, SD

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 21:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1036 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Sioux Falls. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible with the heaviest rainfall expected south of 26th Street. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Lake Alvin State Recreation Area and Rowena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, SD
City
Rowena, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Minnehaha County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy