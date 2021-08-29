Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Minnehaha The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Minnehaha County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1036 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Sioux Falls. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible with the heaviest rainfall expected south of 26th Street. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Lake Alvin State Recreation Area and Rowena. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED