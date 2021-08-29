Cancel
Furnas County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. Target Area: Furnas; Gosper Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Gosper and northwestern Furnas Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1037 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Holbrook to near Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area to Indianola. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe and Holbrook. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

