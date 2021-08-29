Arconic Foundation awards $425,000 to East Tennessee nonprofits for education, social equity
Arconic Foundation has awarded 11 grants totaling $425,000 to nonprofit organizations in Blount, Knox and Sevier counties to further education and social equity programs. Much of this year’s funding will help grow educational programs, specifically within STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and manufacturing workforce development. Other funded programs are designed to help build a more equitable society, reflecting the diversity of all people.www.thedailytimes.com
